Lifter Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics

New Delhi: Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s proposal to train in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games was on Monday cleared by the government.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will acclimatise to the weather and prepare for the quadrennial showpiece during her month-long stint in La Ferte-Milon in Paris, as per statement by the Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell. The Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist.

The government will bear the cost for air tickets, visa fees, accommodation, food, training, local transport & medical insurance among other expenditures under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).