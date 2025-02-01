Lifter Bindyarani rewrites NR, wins gold

Dehradun: Manipur’s star weightlifter S Bindyarani Devi set a national record in snatch en route her gold medal-winning effort in the women’s 55kg category at the ongoing National Games here on Friday.

Bindyarani, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, overcame an initial setback in her first attempt at 83kg in the snatch category.

She displayed remarkable resilience, lifting 88kg in her final attempt to break the national record. She broke the record of 86kg held by Mirabai Chanu.

With this victory, Bindyarani now holds all three national records – snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift – in the women’s 55kg category.

Meanwhile, Sharabani Das of Bengal claimed the silver medal, lifting 78kg and 81kg in snatch while excelling in clean and jerk with successful lifts of 102kg and 106kg before skipping her final attempt.