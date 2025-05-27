Lewandowski double not enough to catch Mbappe

Suhl: Barcelona capped their title-winning campaign with a 3-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice but falling short of catching Kylian Mbappé as the Spanish league’s top scorer for the season.

Lewandowski found the net in the 14th and 17th minutes in Bilbao to finish the league season with 27 goals, four fewer than Mbappé, who scored twice in Madrid’s 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Lewandowski, who was out injured in some recent matches, hadn’t scored since April 9 in a Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. His last league goal had been in March against Girona.

Lewandowski had led the scoring race during most of the season but Mbappé finished with a red-hot run that included 10 goals in his last six matches.

Barcelona finished with a goal-difference of plus 63 after scoring 102 times and conceding 39. It won 28 matches, drew four and lost six.

They ended with 88 points, four points more than second-placed Madrid and 12 points more than third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Athletic had already secured a fourth-placed finish to secure a Champions League spot for the first time in a decade.

The 36-year-old Lewandowski reached 101 goals in total across all competitions in his three seasons with Barcelona. He had 42 this year after scoring 26 last season and 33 in his debut campaign.

“We had it under control,” Lewandowski said. “This season was almost perfect. We have to enjoy this moment.”

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised his team. “We wanted to finish like we started it, like we performed during the season, and they did.”