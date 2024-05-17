Leeds one win away from return to Premier League

Leeds: Leeds is one win away from an immediate return to the Premier League.

A 4-0 thrashing of Norwich at Elland Road on Thursday secured Leeds a trip to Wembley Stadium for the second-tier Championship playoff final. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg at Norwich on Sunday, so Leeds advanced 4-0 on aggregate. Leeds, which is owned by the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises, was relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in next-to-last place. The club was third at the end of the Championship’s regular season behind Leicester and Ipswich, who gained automatic promotion.

Leeds will play either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton in the playoff final on May 26.