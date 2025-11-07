Learnt from past mistakes: Axar Patel

Carrara: Indian all-rounder Axar Patel says he has learnt from his “past mistake” of letting the size of boundaries dictate his shot-selection, something that was evident from the manner in which he targetted the more distant sides during the fourth T20I against Australia here.

Axar’s 11-ball 21, laced with a four and a six in the last over off Marcus Stoinis, was crucial to India breaching the 160-mark and posting 167, which Australia fell short by 48 runs. The visitors now have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series after the first game was washed out.

“Obviously I knew it was tough because wickets were falling back to back. The message that I got from the dressing room was to take it to the last over because there weren’t any batsmen after me,” Axar said in a video interview with teammate and fellow all-rounder Shivam Dube, posted by the ‘bcci.tv’.

“So I thought I would take a chance in the last over. The side boundaries were big but I thought if I could hold my shape and watch the ball, I could clear them,” he said.

“I have felt in the past that if I think about the size of the boundary and don’t hit towards those sides, they become predetermined shots and because of that we make

mistakes. I learnt from past mistakes and played my shots here,” he added.