Late bogeys push Lahiri down to Tied-seventh in Adelaide

Adelaide: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who was six-under through his first 11 holes, carded a three-under 69 in the final round to finish tied 7th at the LIV Adelaide on Sunday, with late bogeys derailing his progress.

Lahiri looked like a contender for his maiden title before he was hit by four bogeys in the last seven holes, though he also had a birdie.

The Indian had rounds of 71-70-69 and totalled six-under.

Joaquin Niemann overcame a three-shot deficit to claim the title, carding the day’s only bogey-free round with a 7-under 65 to finish at 13-under.

Abraham Ancer, who led the majority of the day before suffering three bogeys on his final five holes, finished in a tie for second with Carlos Ortiz (70) at 10-under.

Two months ago, Niemann won the PIF Saudi International and also the season-long International Series championship.

Niemann won for the second time in his career in Australia, having captured the Australian Open in 2023.



