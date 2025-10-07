Lara tells West Indies to ‘find a way’

Mumbai: Legendary Brian Lara on Tuesday said the struggling West Indies would “find a way” in getting their act together in Test cricket if they really had “cricket at heart”, notwithstanding the regional team’s longstanding issues including talent drain, lack of infrastructure and shaky finances. “I would like to urge Roston Chase and the other guys to (tell), do they have cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for West Indies? And that is the most important thing, because you would find a way.,” Lara said at the CEAT Cricket Rating awards here.