Lara expects players to come good against India

Roseau: West Indies’ performance mentor Brian Lara believes his players are moving in the “right direction” and hoped some of them will grab the opportunity and produce the goods against a formidable India in the upcoming two-Test series.

India will begin their Test campaign on July 12 in Dominica, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in a multi-format series.

“We have two very important Test matches which start the two-year cycle (World Test Championships) for us, it is against India. At home and away from home, they are one of the top teams in the world,” said Lara.

“I think the guys are moving in the right direction, in terms of where we started the camp and where we are. It is just a few days off from the first match at Dominica, but it’s a young group, ably lead by Kraigg

Brathwaite.