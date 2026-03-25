Langer backs Pant to gain second wind

Lucknow: Pant became the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought by LSG for a whopping price of Rs 27 crore last year. But there wasn’t much to cheer for Pant and LSG in IPL 2025 as they finished at seventh position on the points table.

Langer said while Pant was “trying hard to impress” last year, the stint also helped the franchise and their coaching staff understand more about him. “If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He (had) joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural,” Langer told JioHotstar.

“But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh (now). He knows the players now and we have got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world,” he added.

With a top order consisting Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, his South African counterpart Aiden Markram and former West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, Langer said LSG’s batting was “No.1” last year but they still could not go the distance which led to the team making amends in the auction.

“We had a very good auction and that’s where it starts. We had a great base last year. I think our batting was No.1 in the competition last year. (But) we weren’t able to capitalise on that,” he said.

“But this year, we’ve added to our squad. There will be some really tough selection calls. But if our batting can keep firing and our bowling can keep developing, then we’ve got a very good team.” agencies

The former Australian opener said Mohammed Shami’s presence is vital for all young bowlers in the team.

“During the team lunch, Mohammed Shami was speaking and all the boys were hanging on his every word, their eyes never left him,” Langer remarked.