Lakshya Sen working on net game ahead of Paris Olympics

Mumbai: Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen on Friday said he has worked on his net game and the recent trait of conceding points late in a contest as he prepares in Marseille, France for the Paris Olympics starting next week.

The world No 19 has been drawn in Group L along with Indonesian rival Jonatan Christie (WR 3), Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon (WR 41) who finished fourth in Tokyo Olympics, and Belgium’s Julien Carragi (WR 52).

“We have focused a lot on overall improving the game and we had a good time for the last 6-7 weeks where I could really work on all the areas of the game,” Sen replied to a PTI query during a virtual interaction. “From defence to attack and overall, we have tried to get better at everything, and at the same time, worked a lot on the areas (in) which I was not really good at (and) maybe give extra time on the net game, the defence and also closing stages.”

“It is important to be sharp and be aggressive. (In the) last few days, we are still trying to get good match practice here, play short games and also have a good match practice session so that I am sharp towards the end of the game,” Sen said. The 22-year-old said adjusting to shuttle movement in a place near to the sea is different and he expects similar conditions in Paris, where he will travel on July 22. “I’m in Marseille right now and I’ll be training here (for) next two-three days and then (on July) 22nd afternoon, I move into the village. It’s a three hours journey from here to Paris,” he said.

“We have a good team of 10 members here and we decided this (place) because this is closer to Paris and we have a setup here with Popov brothers (Christo and Boris) who are good sparring (partners) as well.