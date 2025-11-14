Lakshya Sen enters quarters, Prannoy bows out in Japan Masters

Kumamoto: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals with a straight game win over Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh but it was curtains for HS Prannoy in the men’s singles competition of Kumamoto Masters Japan here on Thursday.

A 2021 World Championship bronze winner, Sen, seeded seventh here, prevailed over world No. 20 Teh 21-13 21-11 in another 39-minute contest.

The world No.15 Sen will clash with former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals.

However, later in the day, Prannoy, 33, went down 18-21 15-21 to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in a 46-minute second-round match.

Lakshya opened up an 8-5 lead early in the opening game. Teh managed to briefly take a slender 10-9 lead before the Indian had his nose ahead at the break.