Lakshya Sen bows out of Thailand Open

Jakarta: India’s challenge ended at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with star shuttler Lakshya Sen bowing out in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles event here on Friday.

Sen, ranked 14th in the world, fought hard before going down 22-24 18-21 against world no.5 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a match that lasted one hour and one minute.

Antonsen now enjoys a 3-2 head-to-head record against the Indian.

It was a see-saw battle between Sen and Antonsen in the first game which the Dane pocketed in 32

minutes.