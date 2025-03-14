Lakshya in a hurry vs nemesis Christie, enters quarterfinals

Birmingham: India’s Lakshya Sen stunned world No. 2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in straight games in a superlative display to enter the men’s singles quarterfinals of the All England Championships here on Thursday.

Lakshya just took 36 minutes to beat Christie 21-13 21-10 in a one-sided contest.

The win reduced Lakshay’s head-to-head record against Christie to 3-4. This was the first time Lakshya played Christie, seeded third in this event, after the Paris Olympics.

Lakshya dominated Christie from the word go in a fluent show of skills.

The Indian used his energy and superb court coverage to fox the Indonesian and raced to a narrow 11-7 lead at the break in the first game. But after the break Christie tried to forge his way back into the contest latching on Lakshya’s unforced errors to bring it level to 12-12.

Thereafter, Lakshya upped his game as Christie struggled as the Indian forced his way into the quarterfinals with consummate ease.

Even as Lakshya stormed into the quarterfinals, India’s women’s singles campaign ended with Malvika Bansod losing in straight games against two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.

World No. 3 Yamaguchi hardly broke a sweat to get the better of world No. 28 Malvika 21-16 21-13 in a contest that lasted just 33 minutes.

Yamaguchi has now extended her head-to-head record against Malvika to 4-0.

Malvika struggled to adjust to the conditions, repeatedly hitting wide, long, and into the net to fall behind early.

Despite a few unforced errors of her own, Yamaguchi seized the advantage at the mid-game interval with a deft drop shot followed by an accurate placement. The Indian shuttler managed to stay within striking distance till 13-15, but Yamaguchi soon surged ahead, earning a slew of game points before sealing the opening game as Malvika sent it wide.