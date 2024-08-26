MillenniumPost
Home > Sports > Lakshya heads to Austria for physical assessment
Sports

Lakshya heads to Austria for physical assessment

BY Agencies25 Aug 2024 6:41 PM GMT

New Delhi: Aiming to be in the best shape for the upcoming tournaments in the BWF circuit, India’s Lakshya Sen on Sunday left for Austria for a detailed evaluation of his body.

The 22-year-old from Almora, who had come close to winning an Olympic medal in Paris before finishing fourth, will undergo a series of tests at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Salzburg to get a detailed evaluation to rev up his fitness and game.

“Lakshya is going to Austria to do some physical assessment. There is a good sports institute there, where he wants to do some physical exercise. He left today and will be back after a week,” Vimal told PTI. Lakshya is accompanied by his trainer, Gaurav and shuttler Nishchal Chand from Uttarakhand to help him keep abreast with game during week.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X