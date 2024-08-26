Lakshya heads to Austria for physical assessment

New Delhi: Aiming to be in the best shape for the upcoming tournaments in the BWF circuit, India’s Lakshya Sen on Sunday left for Austria for a detailed evaluation of his body.

The 22-year-old from Almora, who had come close to winning an Olympic medal in Paris before finishing fourth, will undergo a series of tests at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Salzburg to get a detailed evaluation to rev up his fitness and game.

“Lakshya is going to Austria to do some physical assessment. There is a good sports institute there, where he wants to do some physical exercise. He left today and will be back after a week,” Vimal told PTI. Lakshya is accompanied by his trainer, Gaurav and shuttler Nishchal Chand from Uttarakhand to help him keep abreast with game during week.