Lakshya enters No.15 in Olympic Games qualification

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen’s hopes of making the cut at Paris received a boost as he grabbed the 15th position in the latest Olympic Games Qualification rankings following his semifinal finish at last week’s French Open badminton tournament.

The 22-year-old from Almora had reached a career-best ranking of world number six in November 2022 but saw his rankings plummet to world No. 25 in April last year. He recovered to 11th spot by August but fell to 20 early this year following a series of early exits.

Things were not looking good after his first-round losses in Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 as he stayed world No. 19.