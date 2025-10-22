Lakshya bows out of French Open in Rd 1

Paris: India’s Lakshya Sen bowed out of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament after suffering a straight game defeat to Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the men’s singles opening round here on Tuesday.

Lakshya, who had reached the finals of Hong Kong Open, looked off-colour from the start to eventually go down 7-21 16-21 to the world No. 29 Nhat. Last week, the 24-year-old from Almora had defeated Nhat in a three-game opener at Denmark Open but he was erratic in Paris.