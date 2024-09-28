Lakshmi, Rathi find place in match officials panel for Women’s T20 WC

Dubai: Match referee GS Lakshmi and umpire Vrinda Rathi were the Indian names in a 13-member all-female panel of match officials

announced by the ICC on Friday for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20.

Both Lakshmi and Rathi were also in the panel during the previous edition of the tournament held in South Africa in 2023. The edition’s panel has three match referees and 10 umpires.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag of South Africa have been appointed as on-field umpires for the marquee

India vs Pakistan

match at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6. Jacquline Williams of the West Indies will be the television umpire.

The tournament begins on October 3 with the opening clash between Bangladesh and Scotland, which will be officiated by Claire Polosak of Australia and Agenbag.

India will begin their campaign on October 4 against New Zealand, which will be officiated by Williams and Anna Harris of England, with Polosak as the TV

umpire.