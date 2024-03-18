Lacked self-belief in pressure situations last year, this season it stayed in tact: Smriti Mandhana

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana’s self-belief wavered in pressure situations last year but this season she was able to conquer the demons in her mind when pushed against the wall, helping RCB land their first major title in franchise cricket.

Speaking to media after RCB beat Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring WPL final, Mandhana said she has matured as a captain and player since last season.

“One thing that I have learned is to believe in yourself. That was something which lacked in me last year when it did go wrong. “I doubted a few things in myself but that was the real conversation with my mind, I need to keep trusting myself and I think that was the biggest learning for me,” said Mandhana on Sunday night.

The second season saw Mandhana getting her hands on the trophy while Harmanpreet Kaur had led Mumbai Indians to the title in the inaugural edition. That only shows the depth of Indian cricket, said Mandhana.

“Last year when MI and DC were playing in the final, somewhere deep down I hoped that Harman lifts it because the first edition of WPL and for an Indian captain to win, if not me it has to be Harman. So I was really happy for Harman and whole Mi team,” Mandhana said. “Second season I became the second Indian captain to win. That really shows the kind of depth Indian cricket has and it’s just the start, we still have a long way to go.”

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who is back in India for the IPL, was quick to congratulate Mandhana and the team following the eight-wicket triumph.

“I didn’t hear anything what he (Kohli) was saying because it was too loud. He was just like thumbs up and I responded with thumbs up. He looked really, really happy, there was a bright smile,” she said referring to the video call with Kohli.

“I remember him coming last year, and talk which really helped me personally and also the whole team. He has been with the franchise almost for the last 15 years, so I could see the happiness on his face,” Mandhana said.

DC were going great guns after opting to bat, reaching 64 for no loss in seven overs before RCB spinners -- Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) pulled things back in middle overs to bowl their opponents out for 113.

“In the match today, 6 overs 60 runs, a few things didn’t go our way, a field settings which didn’t go our way but the only thing which stayed constant was the belief I have. I was not really panicked about it, I was calm today. I could have clear conversation with

the bowlers,” she said.