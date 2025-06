London: Marnus Labuschagne has moved one place up the batting order to open with Usman Khawaja for Australia in the World Test Championship final from Wednesday.

Labuschagne’s place in the team was in doubt after a lean 2023-25 WTC cycle — average 28.33 runs — but he was given another shot on Tuesday by Australia’s failure to find a permanent replacement at opener for David Warner, who retired from tests in January 2024.