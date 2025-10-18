MillenniumPost
Sports

Labuschagne in for Green

BY Agencies18 Oct 2025 12:22 AM IST

Perth: Marnus Labuschagne on Friday replaced injured all-rounder Cameron Green for the three match ODI series beginning here on Sunday.

Green will miss the series due to side soreness with the selectors not ready to take a chace ahead of the Ashes beginning next month. “Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes,” Cricket Australia stated.

Agencies

