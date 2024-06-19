Kylian Mbappe sustained a broken nose and will need to wear a mask if he plays on at Euro 2024

Dusseldorf (Germany): Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France’s opening game at the European Championship and will have to wear a face mask if he plays on at the tournament.

The French Football Federation said Mbappe would not need surgery but did not specify how long it will take before he is available to play again.

“He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately,” France’s Football Federation said in a statement. “A mask will be made so as to allow the No. 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.”

The Federation said the decision not to carry out surgery came after he was treated by Dr. Franck Le Gall at a Dusseldorf hospital following France’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday.

Mbappe stayed on the ground after his face collided with the shoulder Austria’s Kevin Danso as he attempted a header during the Group D match at Dusseldorf Arena. His nose was badly swollen and blood poured from his face, turning much of his white jersey red. Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz signaled for urgent medical assistance.

“We’re worried to see Kylian leave the field like that,” France midfielder N’Golo Kante said afterward. France coach Didier Deschamps could not immediately say if Mbappe’s tournament was over when questioned by media after the game.