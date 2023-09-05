Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French League

Paris: Kylian Mbappe’s two goals put him top of the French league’s scoring charts as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at struggling Lyon for its biggest success of the season under new coach Luis Enrique.

The glossy-looking result should not disguise the poor quality of defending champion PSG’s opponent. PSG’s first goal was a carelessly conceded penalty, two were counterattacks and the other was a goalmouth scramble.

All of PSG’s goals came in the first half against a dismal Lyon side. Captain Corentin Tolisso had complained about his team’s performance last weekend, but failed to control a pass from his own goalkeeper and then clumsily hacked down PSG’s Manuel Ugarte for a clear penalty. Mbappe struck it cleanly down the middle past Portugal goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the fourth minute, even though Lopes got a leg to it.

After right back Achraf Hakimi bundled in a cross that Lyon’s defense failed to deal with in the 20th, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and Mbappe finished clinically from fast breaks.

Mbappe has looked sharp since returning to the side following a transfer standoff. The France star’s five goals puts him one ahead of Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder, a consistent rival for the top scorer award in recent seasons, and Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed.

PSG remained unbeaten after four games and moved above bitter rival Marseille on goal difference into second place behind leader Monaco, which has 10 points and a healthy 13 goals.

Despite PSG’s threat going forward, its goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had already made four good saves by the time

Tolisso’s penalty reduced the arrears to 4-1 in the 74th, and new signing Ousmane Demb l squandered numerous chances for PSG with erratic shooting.

Winger Bradley Barcola got a hostile reception from home fans when he came on later in the second half, after joining PSG from Lyon near the end of the transfer window.

Seven-time champion Lyon was once a serious rival for PSG but is in crisis

and in last place with only one point.

Lyon has scored the fewest goals (three), and also conceded the most (10) along with next-to-last Lens. The upcoming international break potentially comes at a good time for Lyon coach Laurent Blanc, who pledged to wake up his squad.

“If you’re not aware that you have a problem, then you can’t solve the problem,” Blanc said.