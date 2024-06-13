Kumble wants Arshdeep in side if India opt for two seamers in Caribbean

New Delhi: Spin legend Anil Kumble feels going by current form, Mohammed Siraj should make way for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh if India decides to play just two

specialist fast bowlers in the West Indies-leg of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep was lethal in India’s seven-wicket win over USA, snaring four wickets for just nine runs in New York on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah is India’s preferred choice and Kumble has no

doubt that Arshdeep should combine with him along side all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

It will help India field an extra spinner on the slow Caribbean pitches.

“I think the way he (Arshdeep) bowled that last over against Pakistan, and also the way he can bowl in different areas in the

T20 game, I think certainly puts him ahead of Mohamed Siraj,” the former India coach told

ESPNCricinfo.