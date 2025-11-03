Kuldeep Yadav released from India’s T20I squad

Hobart: India’s team management on Sunday released spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the T20I squad in Australia for the upcoming second four-day match between India A and South Africa A in Bengaluru from November 6.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The second four-day match starts on 6th November.

“The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa,” the Board added.

The five-match series in Australia is tied 1-1 after India’s five-wicket win over the home team on Sunday, the victory coming on the back of all-rounder

Washington Sundar’s explosive knock after left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh’s early bursts with the ball.

Rishabh Pant is the captain of the India A team, and led his side to victory with his 90-run innings in the first four-day match.

India’s updated squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India A’s updated squad for 2nd four-day game against South Africa A: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav.