‘Kuldeep should have played at Lord’s & Manchester’

Kolkata: Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday believed India may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav at Lord’s and Manchester, as quality spinners come to the fore on the last two days of a Test match.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep didn’t get a single game in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

“I wish Kuldeep had played in Manchester, had played at Lord’s and even in Birmingham because without quality spin you would find it hard to get teams out on day four and five of a Test,” Ganguly told reporters here.

Ganguly cited as example the fourth Test in Manchester where the Indian lower middle-order batters frustrated the English bowlers, playing out 143 overs to force a draw on a fifth day pitch.

“You saw what happened to England when India batted on a pitch which had a bit of rough and on a pitch which had a bit of turn -- there wasn’t a quality spinner so England could not get 20 wickets.

“In the past, great sides had great spinners, whether it’s Shane Warne, Murali, England’s Swann, Panesar, India’s Kumble, Harbhajan, Ashwin. So, I think Kuldeep is someone India will have to continue to look into playing in the future.”

Ganguly, however, felt it was okay for India to leave out Kuldeep for the fifth Test, as the wicket might offer more assistance to the pacers.

He also expressed confidence that India would win the final game and level the intensely fought series.

“England have gone on with four pacers and no spinners, it could be that they have left a bit more grass on it than the normal surface and that’s why India have not gone with a third spinner because they have Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

“I’m just presuming and have not seen the wicket.”

Ganguly also urged fans not to pass a judgement on Anshul Kamboj

after just one game, and expressed surprise at seamer Mukesh Kumar’s absence. Kamboj had a forgettable debut at Manchester, returning figures of 1/89 after he was called up to replace an injured Akash Deep. “Don’t judge Anshul Kamboj on one Test. He has picked wickets in domestic cricket. Give him six-seven Tests before judging him.

“But having said that, I’m surprised not to see Mukesh Kumar in the national squad, especially with the red ball.

“His numbers in domestic cricket have been phenomenal, and these conditions would have been ideal for him. Hopefully, he will get his chance in future -- he’s a young pacer.”

Downplays Gambhir-curator spat

Ganguly also preferred to play down the pitch-side spat between India coach Gautam Gambhir and Surrey curator Lee Fortis at The Oval.

“I really don’t know why Gambhir was upset. I’m sure all coaches and captains have discussions with the groundsmen -- sometimes happily, sometimes unhappily. It’s happened in my time, it’s going to happen in future also. So let’s not just make too much out of it. I wish India play well, win the Test and level the series.”

Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak were inspecting the central square at The Oval as Fortis, through a messenger, reportedly asked them to stay 2.5 metres away from the playing surface, something which did not go down well with the India head coach.