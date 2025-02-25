Kuldeep is in good rhythm

Dubai: Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels he has found his rhythm following a comeback from injury and expects to get better with every game he plays in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Kuldeep struck thrice in the death overs against Pakistan on Sunday and was also on a hat-trick.

The 30-year-old had undergone a surgery for sports hernia last year, keeping him away from the game for more than three months.

“Injuries take six months to recover. I played two matches against England. I had a good rhythm. I had a good rhythm even against Bangladesh. But obviously, you always look for wickets (he went wicketless against Bangladesh). But today, when I bowled my first over, I felt that I am in a better rhythm. I am in a comfortable position. Even now, I feel that I can bowl better. I have played 3-4 matches. I will get better as I play more,” Kuldeep said