‘Kuldeep and Jadeja should play at Leeds’

new delhi: Spin great Harbhajan Singh has thrown his weight behind wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to start in India’s playing XI for the first Test against England alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

The series opener begins at Leeds on June 20. Traditionally, the surface at Leeds aids the pacers more than the spinners.

“India should look to play Kuldeep Yadav. Of course, Jadeja will bowl with him. So, two spinners with three seamers would be the kind of perfect match for this game,” Harbhajan said on Monday.

He termed the left-arm wrist spinner as a potential match-winner irrespective of the conditions.

“Let’s see if conditions will change or favour the spinners. But even if it doesn’t, I think these are two capable bowlers who can take wickets on any wicket,” he said.