Kotian show keeps visitors in check on Day 1

Bengaluru: South Africa A resisted through a century-stand between Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza, but India A spinners, led by Tanush Kotian, plucked wickets at regular intervals to keep the visitors to 299/9 on the first day of the opening four-day match here on Thursday.

Hermann (71) and Hamza (66) shared a 130-run stand for the second wicket after being asked to bat first, holding the SA innings together for a session and a half.

But once Hamza fell to pacer Gurnoor Brar (1/45) while attempting a ramp shot to be caught behind by Rishabh Pant, the Indian bowlers wrested back the control.

Hamza was not precisely happy with the call as was Hermann later with the umpire’s leg-before decision in favour of off-spinner Kotian (4/83), the most impressive Indian bowler on the day. But the other three top-order batters should have little grouse in their dismissals.

Opener Lesego Senokwane slashed pacer Anshul Kamboj to Ayush Mhatre at first slip, and Rivaldo Moonsamy edged left-arm spinner and Manav Suthar (2/62) to Ayush Badoni at the cordon. Skipper Marques Ackermann uppishly flicked Kotian to Suthar inside the circle, as the Proteas lost 27/3 to slip to 197/5.