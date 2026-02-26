Kotak coy on Samson’s return

chennai: India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak struck a composed note on Wednesday, but he did not dismiss the possibility of changes for the must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. The message was clear: trust the template, avoid panic. Yet beneath that calm lay a subtle admission — adjustments may be necessary.



The numbers have prompted introspection. India’s batters are averaging just 20 in the tournament, with 11 ducks — the worst return among Super 8 teams. Kotak, however, refused to overreact to the defeat against South Africa.

“This was our worst game in two years. We shouldn’t overthink it. For a year-and-a-half we’ve rarely gone below 150. We need to move ahead,” he said.

It is the language of continuity. Kotak reiterated that India’s aggressive T20 blueprint — maximising the powerplay and dictating tempo — remains intact. But continuity is now intersecting with match-ups, conditions and form.

The clearest sign of flexibility is at the top. Sanju Samson, the reserve opener and wicketkeeping option, is firmly in contention. “There can be changes,” Kotak admitted. “We are thinking, because there are two left-handers at the top and opposition bowling options.”

India’s left-heavy opening pair has often allowed opponents to settle into off-spin and left-arm orthodox lines early. Samson’s inclusion would alter those angles immediately, offering right-hand balance and boundary access in the powerplay.

Kotak downplayed signals from the nets but left the door open. “There will be thought about playing him. There is no doubt,” he said — as close as this management comes to telegraphing change.

There was also an update on Rinku Singh. “Rinku is joining the team this evening. He went back home because his father is not well,” Kotak confirmed. His return offers both emotional lift and tactical depth, though match readiness remains a factor. If he is eased back, finishing duties may be shared among Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and a more involved

middle-order.

Kotak also dismissed suggestions that surfaces are to blame for India’s batting struggles. “I don’t think we struggle on black soil. If you lose three wickets in an over, don’t blame the wicket,” he said.