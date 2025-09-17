Konstas hits ton, Aus A march to 337/5 vs India

Lucknow: Harsh Dubey claimed three wickets to lead India A's fightback after young opener Sam Konstas dominated the early exchanges with a brisk 109, guiding Australia A to 337/5 on the opening day of their first unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

Konstas, who made a fiery Test debut against India last Australian summer, cracked 10 fours and three sixes in his century, making the most of the conditions on offer until Ranji Trophy record holder Dubey cleaned him up. The 19-year-old Konstas added 198 runs for the opening stand with Campbell Kellaway (88) as the two put the India A bowlers, including Test pacer Prasidh Krishna, to the sword at the Ekana Stadium. But until they were separated, Konstas and Kellaway had thwarted the challenge thrown by the India A bowlers to add nearly 200 runs in 37.1 overs. Agencies



