Konstas, Green in Oz’s squad

Melbourne: Flamboyant opener Sam Konstas and fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green (in pic) found a place in Australia’s 15-man squad for next month’s World Test Championship final, where Pat Cummins and his men would be aiming to retain

the coveted mace.

There aren’t many surprises in the squad, which is more or less the same that competed against India and later Sri Lanka earlier this year.

“The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said’.

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Reserves: Brendan

Doggett.