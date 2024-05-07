Kolkata players return home after their flight diverted multiple times due to bad weather

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders players returned home on Tuesday, ending a harrowing experience as they were forced to spend a night at Varanasi after their flight from Lucknow to Kolkata was diverted multiple times due to bad weather.

Following their massive 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, the Shreyas Iyer-led side left on Monday evening for Kolkata at 5:45pm.

The team was scheduled to arrive at 7.25pm.

But the charter flight had to be diverted to Guwahati first and then to Varanasi after adverse weather conditions made it impossible to land the plane in Kolkata.

“Team has landed back in Kolkata, and checked into Team Hotel,” said an update from KKR media team at 5.18pm on Tuesday.

At Varanasi, some of the players, including Manish Pandey and Sherfane Rutherford, and assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate paid a visit to Shri

Kashi Vishwanath temple and the holy Ganges ghat during sunrise.

“On our adventitious trip to Varanasi, some of our cricketers and support staff took the opportunity to pay a visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and holy Ganga ghat during sunrise,” it added.

Earlier, the KKR media team provided an update at 8.46pm on Monday, saying, “Due to inclement weather over Kolkata, the KKR charter flight has been diverted to Guwahati. We’ve just landed here.”