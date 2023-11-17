Kolkata man makes sky lantern to wish India luck ahead of WC final

Kolkata: A man from North Kolkata will try to capture the spirit of the cricket fans in city as the Indian team pad-up to take on Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.



Pradyut Mallick known for making elaborates sky lanterns for various events, has created a 3-feet-long cricket-themed for the World Cup final.

Featuring pictures of cricket stars such as Mohd Shami, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with the message “India will Win”, the lantern serves as a symbol of the city’s excitement ahead of the match.

As India gears up to compete in the final of ICC World Cup 2023, fans across the nation are hoping that this year will be a year of success for the Indian cricket team.

The excitement is palpable with Rohit Sharma -- who watched the game from sideline in the 2011 World Cup final-- would now lead the team as its captain on Sunday.