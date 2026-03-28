Kohli’s very hungry and on top of his game: Flower

Bengaluru: The 18 passing IPL summers have not affected Virat Kohli’s “drive and hunger” to touch new heights as a sportsperson, and still remains on top of his game, reckoned Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower here on Friday. Kohli was RCB’s leading run-getter last year, scoring 657 runs when the franchise landed its maiden IPL trophy.

“I’ve been watching really closely (Kohli batting at nets), he looks on top of his game, he looks super fit. I was watching him do shuttles the other day, he looks light on his feet, very fit, very lean, very hungry,” said Flower. “He’s always been very hungry and determined and I think that mental and emotional space that he’s in, where he’s very comfortable with himself as a person, but he’s also very hungry to drive himself as a professional sportsperson,” he added.