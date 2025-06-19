Kohli’s absence is a loss for India, profit for England, says Stokes

leeds: England captain Ben Stokes says not getting to face a competitor like Virat Kohli in a blockbuster Test series is a “shame” and feels the maestro’s absence will deprive the Indian team of his fighting spirit and desire to win.

Kohli announced his retirement from the game’s traditional format last month, few days after his longtime India teammate Rohit Sharma too decided to call it a day, leaving the BCCI to send a team in transition to the UK under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

In a video released by England Cricket, Stokes reflected on what India will miss following Kohli’s retirement.

“What India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, and his desire to win,” Stokes said.

“He has made number 18 his, hasn’t he? It’ll be a bit weird not seeing No. 18 on the back of anyone of any Indian shirt, but he has been class for them for a long period of time.” India have depth: Carse

England pacer Brydon Carse is expecting the transitioning Indian team to put up a strong fight in the five-match Test series despite the recent retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, thanks to their “huge depth”.

Kohli and Rohit announced their retirement from Test cricket last month, after which, the BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as the new skipper keeping the future in mind.

“Look, obviously, you know, Virat and Sharma are massive losses for their batting line-up. They’ve been experienced players over a number of years and, you know, world-class batters.

“But the depth that Indian cricket have and the quality and players coming through, you know, they will, without a doubt, put up a very strong 11 and we’re ready for whatever challenge that brings,” Carse said here on Wednesday.