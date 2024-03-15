Kohli will be in ‘good mental frame’ after returning from break: Badrinath

Chennai: A rejuvenated Virat Kohli will be in a good mental frame after returning from a break and will look to capitalise on it during the IPL, said former Indian cricketer Subramanium Badrinath on Friday.

Kohli, the only player in history of IPL to play 16 seasons for one franchise -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, is all set to return to action during the IPL after a paternity break that ruled him out of the marquee five-Test series against England.

“He will be fresh (both) physically and mentally. God bless him that he has become the father to his second kid, so he will be back in a very good mental frame and will look to capitalise on it,” Badrinath told PTI during a Star Sports Tamil IPL event.

“With the T20 World Cup ahead, the IPL would test his form, and he will be hyped up. Also, with the mega auction slated for next year, he will be looking to take RCB across the line.”

Kohli’s unwavering passion for fitness is the secret behind his longevity at top-flight cricket and Badrinath feels the 35-year-old can go on to play the shortest format for at least another 4 to 5 years.

“Don’t think it’s going to be the last T20 World Cup for Virat because he is an extremely fit cricketer. He has definitely got three to four years of IPL left in him,” Badrinath said.

Kohli led RCB to the playoffs four times but an IPL title has eluded it so far.