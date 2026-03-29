Kohli-ty time in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: It was a batting carnage at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday night as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli, thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the IPL 2026 season opener. The match carried an added emotional weight, following the tragic stampede at the stadium on June 4, 2025, which claimed 11 lives and injured many more. Eleven empty chairs were placed in the arena as a mark of respect, while players from both sides wore black armbands, honoring the fans who make the sport what it is. Months of uncertainty had clouded RCB’s preparations, with questions over whether the team could deliver in Bengaluru and how they would perform under heightened scrutiny.

Security was tighter than ever. With crowd-control concerns and law-and-order considerations, the Karnataka government ensured a seamless experience with cops, cameras, and manned gates, leaving nothing to chance. Once inside, the stadium came alive in a ‘sea of red,’ reflecting RCB’s signature colors and the electric anticipation of fans. After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar elected to field first.

Sunrisers’ openers fell early, but stand-in captain Ishan Kishan fought back with a belligerent 80 off 38 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, taking SRH to 201/9—a total RCB would chase convincingly. Padikkal led the chase in spectacular fashion, smashing 61 off just 26 balls with seven boundaries and four sixes. Patidar contributed a quickfire 31, while Kohli’s 69-run masterclass reminded fans why he remains a T20 force at 35. With runs flowing freely and the SRH attack struggling, RCB wrapped up a comfortable six-wicket victory, reaffirming their dominance and silencing doubts about their return to Chinnaswamy after months of uncertainty. The atmosphere in the stadium, reminiscent of the team’s glory days, captured the essence of IPL cricket—high stakes, skill, emotion, and sheer entertainment. The opening night belonged to RCB—the champions had returned, and the IPL stage lit up once again.