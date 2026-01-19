Kohli ton not enough as NZ clinch series with Indore win

Indore: Virat Kohli’s magnificent, combative century, forged with trademark resolve under mounting pressure, proved heartbreakingly insufficient as India slumped to their first-ever bilateral ODI series defeat at home against New Zealand, losing the decider by 41 runs at the Holkar Stadium here on Sunday.

Kohli’s 124 off 108 balls was a study in controlled aggression and steely temperament. The chase master shouldered the responsibility almost single-handedly, counter-punching a disciplined New Zealand attack with crisp drives, well-judged pulls and calculated risks over the ropes.

As wickets tumbled regularly at the other end, Kohli dug in, refusing to let the chase drift away, but once he fell late in the innings, India’s resistance finally collapsed at 296 in 46 overs while chasing a stiff 338.

The defeat not only handed New Zealand a 2-1 series win but also marked a historic first -- India had never before lost a home ODI series to the Kiwis.

It was a sobering evening for the hosts, made more poignant by the

fact that one of their finest modern-day batters had delivered a near-perfect response to adversity.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell’s second consecutive hundred and Glenn Phillips’ blistering century powered New Zealand to a competitive 337 for eight despite early jolts from India’s pace attack.

Mitchell (137) and Phillips (106) stitched together a 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket that turned the innings on its head.

Calm and authoritative, Mitchell anchored the stand while Phillips provided the momentum, allowing New Zealand to shift gears after a cautious start.

India were controlling the innings at one stage, having reduced the visitors to 58 for three but Mitchell and Phillips made it a contest.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, brought in for Prasidh Krishna, made an immediate impact by removing Henry Nicholls (0) with a beauty in the opening over.

Coming closer to the off-stump, Arshdeep (3/63) shaped the ball away to perfection as Nicholls, caught in two minds, withdrew his bat late and saw the delivery take the inside edge and crash into the leg-stump.

Arshdeep and fellow seamer Harshit Rana (3/84) hit the deck hard and extracted just enough movement to keep the New Zealand batters under check early on.

The visitors managed only 47 runs in the first 10 overs, losing both openers cheaply. Harshit dismissed Devon Conway (5) for the third straight time, inducing an edge with a back-of-a-length delivery that was safely taken in the slips.

Will Young (30) attempted to break the shackles with a six over deep backward point off Harshit but the bowler had the last laugh.

Harshit broke the 53-run stand between Young and Mitchell when the former cut firmly to the right of Ravindra Jadeja at backward point, where the Indian all-rounder took a comfortable catch.

Mitchell once again set the tone for New Zealand’s recovery by taking on Kuldeep Yadav early, launching the left-arm wrist-spinner for a towering six. In reply, India’s chase began shakily. Rohit Sharma fell early for 11, caught by Kristian Clarke off Zak Foulkes, and Shubman Gill was dismissed for 23 by Kyle Jamieson, leaving India two down inside seven overs.

Kohli immediately set about rebuilding the innings with purpose. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul failed to provide support, departing cheaply as India slipped to 71 for four.

Kohli, however, remained unflustered, rotating strike efficiently and punishing loose deliveries. His partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53 off 57 balls) revived India’s hopes, with the duo adding valuable runs through intelligent placement rather than reckless hitting.

Even as required rate climbed, Kohli continued to attack selectively, reaching his century that drew loud applause from the Indore crowd. Harshit Rana’s late cameo of 52 off 43 balls briefly reignited hopes, but the asking rate proved too steep. Kohli’s dismissal at 292 for nine -- caught by Daryl off Kristian Clarke -- sealed India’s fate.

As New Zealand celebrated a landmark triumph on Indian soil, Kohli walked off to a standing ovation, his innings a lone beacon on a night of collective disappointment for the hosts.