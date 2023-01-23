Kohli, SKY, Pandya in ICC T20 Team of ’22

Dubai: Former India captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and shortest format’s number one batter Suryakumar Yadav were on Monday picked in ICC ‘Men’s T20I team of 2022’.

The ICC also announced the Women’s Team of 2022 with four Indians in the lineup -- Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh. Kohli returned to his vintage form in 2022 and took the Asia Cup by storm, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs in five games. He also brought an end to his century drought of close to three years with a magnificent century against Afghanistan.

Kohli played one of the greatest T20I innings of 82 not out in India’s heist against Pakistan in the World Cup opener in Melbourne.

Kohli ended the tournament with three more fifties and finished as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs.

Surya became the only second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar

year.