Kohli, Rohit exempted as Gill, Pant, Rahul, Jadeja set to play Duleep Trophy

New Delhi: Senior stars including skipper Rohit Sharma, premier batter Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and leading spinner R Ashwin received exemptions as the national selectors struck a fine balance between domestic performers and potential talent while picking up four squads for the Duleep Trophy starting September 5 in Bengaluru.

The tournament will feature international stars such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, leading all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who had played one Test against Australia in 2023 has also been picked. Apart from Surya, the others have confirmed slot in the team.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup winning team, will also be

featuring in the tournament, making it his first red-ball assignment after coming back from that horrific car accident in 2022.

Also back in business will be another left-handed keeper Ishan Kishan, who was removed from BCCI’s central contracts list after he skipped the Ranji Trophy tournament last season giving priority to cash-rich IPL.