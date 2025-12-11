Kohli rises to No. 2 in ODI rankings

dubai: India great Virat Kohli’s push to regain the top ODI batter spot received a boost as he moved up to the second place in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Kohli hasn’t held the No.1 position for ODI batters since he was displaced by Pakistan’s Babar Azam in April 2021.

But the right-hander is closing in on the top spot following his superb recent efforts for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

In the T20I rankings, the trio of Axar Patel (up two spots to 13th), Arshdeep Singh (up three places to 20th) and Jasprit Bumrah (up six rungs to 25th) made gains, following their comprehensive 101-run victory in Cuttack. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained the top ranked Indian batter in the Test rankings at number eight.