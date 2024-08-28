Kohli, Jaiswal move up in Test rankings, Rohit drops to 6th

Dubai: Senior India batter Virat Kohli moved up two rungs to eighth place while his captain Rohit Sharma dropped a spot to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings released here on Wednesday.

Joining Rohit and Kohli in the top 10 is young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has moved up a spot to seventh.

Veteran England batter Joe Root maintained his place as the top ranked Test batter in the world following their success in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester.

But Root’s teammate Harry Brook has made a massive jump on the back of scores of 56 and 32 during that Old Trafford contest. The 25-year-old has risen three places to fourth overall, leaping past Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Australia’s Steve Smith and Rohit.

Babar has dropped a whopping six places to fall from shared third to ninth following a rare failure in the first innings of Pakistan’s Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

But teammate Mohammad Rizwan gained seven spots, achieving a new career-high rating by moving inside the top 10 at a shared 10th following his century in the same match.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim has achieved a career-high rating as he climbed seven spots to move to 17th.

Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to hold the top spot among bowlers while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja have maintained their third and seventh spots respectively.

England seamer Chris Woakes, who is up four rungs to 16th, and Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando (up 10 spots to 17th) have gained some ground while Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Naseem Shah (up four spots to 33rd) and England’s Gus Atkinson (up four places to 42nd) have attained career-best ratings following good returns from their recent

appearances.