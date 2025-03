New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s exemplary work ethic continues to serve as a source of inspiration for his teammates and the Indian superstar remains committed to raising the bar for himself, said RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik on Thursday.

“Even today, just now as I came out, he wanted to work on one more shot. At this point in time, to work on one more shot tells you the hunger that he has. He wants to just improve,” he said.