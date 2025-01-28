Kohli in Ranji: Security to be upped

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is expected to train with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad from Tuesday ahead of his first domestic red-ball match since 2012, as the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) prepares to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the maestro’s highly-anticipated homecoming.

Kohli was on Monday officially named in the Delhi squad, led by Ayush Badoni, for their final group match against Railways starting here on January 30. This will be Kohli’s first Ranji match since he played against Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar in 2012. “Normally, we have 10 to 12 private security personnel for a regular Ranji match, but we will definitely increase security,” DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma.