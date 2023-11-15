Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s landmark record for most ODI centuries

Virat Kohli attained GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status in front of the God of Cricket named Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In combat mode, once again in the ICC World Cup semi-finals, Kohli scripted a knock which was gilt-edged. Just after he completed his 50th ODI ton, he took off his helmet, bowed to the crowds. Sachin stood up and clapped, wife Anushka Sharma was overjoyed and the common man wept as King Kohli was majestic.

On a day when the focus was on the semi-final result, for Kohli to master the conditions of heat and humidity was a tribute to his highest fitness levels. The way he reduced the Kiwi bowling to mediocrity was unbelievable as he handled pace and spin with ease and elan.

One more record was shattered by Virat Kohli as he converted the semi-final into his own theatre, his own stage. To finish with 711 runs till now in this World Cup is a feat which can be only understood if

you have followed this 35- year- old rock star’s journey over

four World Cup campaigns from 2011.

Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa but the way Kohli had been chipping at his own body, fitness and cricket strokes, he looks as majestic as a lion. To score 50 ODI tons

in his 279th innings is a reflection of his hunger to play for India.

Cricket has not been the same since the time Kohli played his first World Cup in 2011. At that time, Kohli was a kid, so to say. But then, he has grown so huge in stature, yet retains that simplicity and humbleness when it comes to performing as a team member, not captain any more. Sachin gave up captaincy early on, Kohli tried hard. Yet, for the Delhi born boy to adopt Mumbai as his second home and represent RCB in the IPL signifies his presence all over.

Kohli is the face of white ball cricket, especially the ODIs. On Wednesday, Kohli’s rhapsody was watched also by the most destructive batsmen of yesteryears, Sir Viv Richards. Greatness is a simple word but when used to describe the champions, adjectives become meaningless. Kohli is an emotion, Kohli is a feeling. Fans around the globe romance Kohli, dream of batting like him. Yet, what few people can dream of is maintaining the highest fitness standards like him. No junk food, a crazy work ethic and committed to the cause, Kohli has shown there can be none bigger than him. To battle first and then run like a hare between wickets, Kohli showed he would continue to shine as if he is batting in his first World Cup.

This kind of hunger, this kind of sweating and wanting to do it for the team, legend Kohli is adding more chapters to his biography. He has wealth, he has massive social media following, he is the face of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Yet, to not get carried away and play with his head on his shoulders is a sign of greatness.