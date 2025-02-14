Kohli backs appointment

Bengaluru: The talismanic Virat Kohli on Thursday backed the appointment of Rajat Patidar as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new skipper, saying the batter has “earned the right to be in this position” with his consistency and discipline.

The 31-year-old Patidar replaced South African Faf du Plessis, who was released from the squad last year.

“I am here to inform everyone, like the others will do as well, that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate and wish you all the very best,” Kohli, who captained the franchise from 2013 to 2021, said in a video posted by RCB.

“The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB, all over India. They get excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved,” Kohli added.