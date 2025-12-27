Kohli at it again as Delhi edge Guj, Rohit falls for golden duck

Bengaluru: Star batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant made solid fifties, while Gujarat batters pressed the self-destruction button as Delhi eked out a tight seven-run win in their Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here Friday.

Player of the match Kohli (77, 61 balls) and Pant (70, 79b) carried Delhi to a modest 254 for 9 in 50 overs.

Despite looking solid in pockets, Gujarat folded for 247 in 47.4 overs.

Kohli and Pant offered the main story thread of the day with knocks of contrasting nature. Kohli had to walk in earlier in this match too after the early departure of opener Priyansh Arya, and looked in excellent touch.

After blocking the first ball, Kohli straight drove pacer Chintan Gaja for a four, manifesting his rich vein of form.

While other Delhi batters were often pushed to a tight corner by Gujarat bowlers, Kohli was fluency personified in his pet format of the game.

Mumbai, Punjab win too

Jaipur: Rohit Sharma suffered a golden duck but Mumbai had enough firepower in its arsenal to quell the Uttarakhand challenge by 51 runs in a Group C match of the.

Batting first, Mumbai scored a healthy 331 for seven with useful contributions from keeper-batter Hardik Tamore (93 not out off 82 balls), Sarfaraz Khan (55 off 49 balls) and Musheer Khan (55 off 56 balls).

Later, Musheer (2/57) also did his bit with the ball, snaring a couple of wickets as Uttarakhand managed 280 for 9 in the end largely due to left-handed opener Yuvraj Choudhary’s run-a-ball 96.

At the Anantam Ground in Chhattisgarh, Harnoor Singh and Anmolpreet Singh struck commanding centuries as Punjab thrashed Chhattisgarh by nine wickets.

Asked to bat, Chhattisgarh were dismissed for 253 in 48.4 overs, with Amandeep Khare (70) and Mayank Verma (64) registering half-centuries.

In response, opener Harnoor (115 not out) and Anmolpreet (105 not out) made light work of the chase, adding an unbroken 184-run partnership off 178 balls as Punjab overhauled the target in 42.1 overs. Also, Devdutt Padikkal slammed his second consecutive ton and Karun Nair scored a run-a-ball century to guide Karnataka to an eight-wicket win over Kerala.