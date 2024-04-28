Kohli and Jacks power RCB to comfortable win over Titans

Ahmedabad: Will Jacks slammed a sensational hundred while Virat Kohli upped his game in the middle overs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru outplayed Gujarat Titans by nine wickets in the IPL here on Sunday.

Kohli (70 not out of 44), whose approach in the middle overs was questioned in the previous game, employed the sweep shot against the spinners to make a statement before Jacks (100 not out off 41) cut loose to gun down the 201-run target with as many 24 balls to spare.

Jacks went berserk in what turned out be the final over of the game, hammering as many as four sixes and four off Rashid Khan to close out the game much sooner than expected. Thwe Englishman plundered as many as 10 sixes in his breathtaking effort.

Put in to bat, Shahrukh Khan (58 off 30) had made full use of his promotion in the batting order while Sai Sudharsan (84 not out off 49) stayed till the end to guide Gujarat Titans to 200 for three.

Titans introduced spin very early and Kohli was up to the task, collecting back to back sixes off left-arm spinner Ravi Sai Kishore to make his intent crystal clear.

He was particularly harsh towards another Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, sweeping him at will before bring up his fifty off 32 balls.

Thereafter, Kohli did not need to do much as Jacks put the Titans bowlers to sword.

RCB, who are enduring another tough season, picked up their third win in 10 games while Titans suffered their sixth loss in 10 matches.

The Faf du Plessis-led team seemed to have finally found some momentum, having picked a back to back win on Sunday.

Earlier, batting at number four, Shahrukh teamed up with Sudharsan to give Gujarat Titans a much needed push after a tepid start.