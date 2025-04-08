Klaasen missing from CSA’s contract list

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa on Monday announced the names of 18 centrally-contracted players but star batter Heinrich Klaasen was surprisingly missing from the list, while David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen were awarded hybrid deals.

CSA has stated that discussions regarding his contract are still going on and a final decision will be taken soon. Among the notable names, who have been contracted for the period between June 2025 till May 2026, are Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada.