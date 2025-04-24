KL Rahul 2.0 is taking this IPL by storm

New Delhi: India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara feels KL Rahul has moved on from a disappointing last season at Lucknow Super Giants and the change in mindset is not only helping him flourish at his new IPL franchise but also making him a strong asset for the national team.

Rahul hit his third fifty of the season to take his mew team Delhi Capitals to a commanding eight-wicket win against his former franchise LSG in Lucknow on Tuesday.

“Just move on, don’t carry any baggage from the past. And that’s a good thing. KL is a mature player. Last couple of years, he’s been batting well across formats,” Pujara said on a cricket website’s show.

“He doesn’t want to think about the past and wants to enjoy his batting and be in his zone, rather than think about what went wrong when he was playing for the LSG team. It’s good to move on, which will also help him play well for DC and even for the Indian team. Because, lately, he is someone the India team also relies on, the way he’s batting.”

At DC, the wicketkeeper batter, one of the most consistent players in the IPL, has emerged as the leading run scorer this season, scoring 323 runs in seven innings.

“Even as a person, he looks a lot more mature now, he understands his game very well. We have seen a different KL Rahul this season,” he said.